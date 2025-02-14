easyJet resumes Liverpool flights, expands Summer routes from Berlin

easyJet has resumed twice-weekly flights to Liverpool from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), operating on Mondays and Fridays. The airline, which first launched the route in 2004, aims to cater to both business and leisure travellers.

For summer 2025, easyJet is expanding its flight schedule, adding more services to Greek islands (Crete, Corfu, and Rhodes), while continuing routes to Cairo, Lyon, and Agadir. In total, over 50 destinations will be available from BER, including major European cities and package holidays to Gran Canaria, Tenerife, and Fuerteventura.