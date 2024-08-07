Icelandair achieves record passenger numbers in July 2024

Icelandair reported a record-breaking month in July 2024, transporting 610,000 passengers, marking an 8% increase from July 2023. The breakdown of passengers includes 33% travelling to Iceland, 17% from Iceland, 45% via Iceland, and 6% within Iceland.

The airline achieved a load factor of 87.1% and an on-time performance rate of 80.3%, a 5.9 percentage point improvement from last year. Year-to-date, Icelandair has transported 2.6 million passengers, reflecting a 7% increase from the previous year.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair, highlighted the significance of the record number of passengers and the improved load factor despite reduced demand to Iceland. He attributed this success to the strategic focus on transit passengers and the exceptional performance of the Icelandair team, which contributed to the airline’s strong on-time performance and positive customer feedback.