Anchorage airport closed for bomb alert, forcing the An-225 Mriya (among others) to divert

Anchorage, Alaska, one of the world’s busiest cargo airports, has been closed this Saturday 2 May in the morning for a bomb threat towards China Airlines Cargo flight CI5261 (Boeing 747-400F reg. B-18715) from Seattle to Taipei. The aircraft diverted to Anchorage and dumped fuel en-route. The FBI and the Anchorage police are investigating. A plane search was carried out at a remote secure area of the airport. 

Dozens of flights were inbound to Anchorage. Many aeroplanes have been holding and diverting, including the world’s largest aircraft, the Antonov An-225 “Mriya” (UR-82060) on flight ADB381F from Montreal to Tianjin via Anchorage, which diverted to Fairbanks, Alaska.

Some diversion airports have been closing too without any room to accept more planes.

Anchorage reopened after approximately one hour, after the bomb threat was dealt with.

