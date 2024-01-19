Ethiopian Airlines de Havilland Dash 8-400 suffers landing gear failure in Mekele, Ethiopia

On 18 January, an Ethiopian Airlines DHC-8-400 (registered ET-AVS) operated domestic flight ET106 between Addis Abeba and Mekele, Ethiopia. During landing at Mekele Airport, the aircraft sustained substantial damage. The left main gear collapsed allowing the left wing and prop to strike the ground.

In a press statement, Ethiopian Airlines wrote: “ET106/18 January which departed Addis Ababa at 12:30 Local time had a runway excursion after landing at Mekelle Alula Aba Nega International Airport at 14:10 Local time. All passengers and crew were disembarked safely with no injuries.

We are conducting investigation to determine the cause of the incident. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience encountered.”

