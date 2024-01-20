Small passenger plane makes emergency landing on Virginia Highway after departing Washington Dulles Airport

On 19 January, a small passenger plane, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan registered N1983X operating Southern Airways Express flight 9X246 from Washington Dulles (IAD) to Lancaster (LNS), conducted an emergency landing on Loudoun County Parkway in northern Virginia shortly after taking off from Washington Dulles International Airport.

The incident occurred without injuries, and no vehicles were struck. The only reported damage was to a guardrail on the road’s edge. The seven people on board, including four adults, a 15-year-old boy, and two crew members, were confirmed to be safe.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident, and Southern Airways Express is cooperating closely with authorities in the investigation.