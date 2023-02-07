Star Alliance lounge at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport now offers Pay-as-you-go access

Passengers travelling in all cabins on Star Alliance member airlines can now choose to experience the premium lounge before their flight

Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, is now offering paid access to the Star Alliance-branded lounge at Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) airport. In addition to offering complimentary access to Star Alliance Gold members, and First Class and Business Class passengers, the lounge will now welcome other Star Alliance passengers regardless of membership status or cabin class, for a nominal fee.

This is the fifth among the six Star Alliance-branded lounges to offer paid access, after the Star Alliance lounges in Rome (FCO) Airport, Rio De Janeiro (GIG) Airport, Buenos Aires’ Ezeiza International Airport (EZE), and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The Star Alliance Amsterdam airport lounge is located airside in Departures Hall 2 after security clearance for the Schengen Area. This makes it ideally positioned for easy access to passengers travelling to or from European destinations within the Schengen Zone. Currently, 14 Star Alliance member airlines operate flights from the Amsterdam airport connecting 20 destinations in 16 countries.

The lounge offers a sleek, contemporary space inspired by Holland’s ever-changing skies and landscapes. Decorated with original Dutch furniture and art, the lounge offers free Wi-Fi and spaces dedicated to business and leisure flyers, including personal work booths, a communal worktable, a bar, and spacious dining and relaxation areas. It can accommodate up to 150 guests.

Star Alliance VP Customer Experience Christian Draeger said: “We are pleased to announce that our Amsterdam lounge has become the latest Star Alliance-branded lounge to offer pay-per-use entry. With this, all passengers passing through Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Star Alliance carriers have the option to relax in our stylish, well-appointed lounge, regardless of cabin class or membership status. The lounge is especially convenient for passengers travelling within the Schengen zone who want to kick back and enjoy a meal or get some work done comfortably before they board their flight.”

Easy and Affordable Online Booking

Passengers can pre-book and purchase lounge access vouchers on Star Alliance’s website, https://www.staralliance.com/en/paid-lounge-entry. Subject to availability at the time of booking, they would receive a confirmation email with a QR code valid for the day(s) and time(s) selected. At the airport, they can simply scan this QR code at the lounge entrance and walk in.

Vouchers are affordably priced from EUR50 for three hours of use. Passengers will also enjoy a discount if they are a member of any Star Alliance member carrier frequent flyer programme.

SINGAPORE – February 07, 2023