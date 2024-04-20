Transavia ventures into the Caucasus: Inaugural flight to Tbilisi marks expansion into Georgian market

Transavia recently celebrated a milestone by launching its first flight to Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. CEO Marcel de Nooijer expressed enthusiasm about adding Georgia to their network, emphasising the airline’s role in connecting people and regions.

Tbilisi offers a blend of history and contemporary culture, enticing travellers with its ancient city centre, scenic views from Narikala Fortress, and proximity to the Caucasus Mountains.

With flights scheduled twice a week from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Transavia aims to facilitate both city trips and adventures in Georgia’s natural beauty and vineyards.