KLM plans to increase frequencies to Greater China (Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai) from 26 March 2023

KLM will operate a service three times a week from Amsterdam to Hong Kong. Starting with six non-stop flights to both Beijing and Shanghai, KLM is planning to increase this to daily services in May. Beijing hereby returns to its network.

The increased number of flights from 26 March 2023 marks the next step in the resumption of routes from and via Amsterdam to Greater China. The Chinese market is important to the KLM network, because of the level of demand from business travellers.

The planned schedules for the summer schedule are as follows:

Amsterdam – Hong Kong Tues./Thurs./Sat.

Hong Kong – Amsterdam Wed./Fri./Sun.

Amsterdam – Beijing daily

Beijing – Amsterdam daily

Amsterdam – Shanghai daily

Shanghai – Amsterdam daily

Detailed flight times, days and fares may be consulted on KLM.com or in the KLM app

All flight schedules mentioned herein are subject to changes in travel restrictions and governmental authorisations.

KLM recommends that passengers check the latest travel regulations prior to departure. A facemask must be worn on flights to and from China. See klm.traveldoc.aero for more information.

Amstelveen, 07 February 2023