Amsterdam airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for August 2020: -73%

The number of flights to and from Schiphol in August decreased by 49% to a total of 23,125 (compared to 45,122 in August 2019). This amounted to 1.85 million passengers travelling to, from or via Schiphol (compared to 6.81 million in August 2019). This means that the number of passengers decreased by 73% relative to 2019. The number of cargo flights increased to 2,188, which is 83% more than in the same month last year. In spite of this, the tonnage transported was 8% lower.

Summer holidays

The start of the holiday season in the Netherlands and the rest of Europe led to a growth in holiday-related traffic in July. Several airlines increased the amount of air traffic movements at the start of August by flying to more destinations and flying more frequently. In August, the busiest day in terms of air traffic movements saw almost 850 departing and arriving flights, and the busiest day in terms of the amount of travellers at Schiphol saw 73,000 passengers. While the number of fights remained steady, there was a drop in the number of passengers from mid-August onwards. A decline in traveller numbers is a normal occurrence at the end of the summer holidays, but now at a lower level than usual.

The figure below clearly shows the development of traffic and transport at Schiphol during the summer period: