Key traffic figures Zurich Airport August 2020: -76.7%

In August 2020, 725’337 passengers passed through Zurich Airport, corresponding to a decrease of 76.7% compared to last year.

Local passengers decreased by 72.3% to 599’157 in August 2020. The transfer rate is at 16.8% in the month under review (-13.6 percentage points vs. previous year) and transfer passengers decreased by 87.2% to 121’464.

In August 2020, air traffic movements decreased to 10’852 (-57.0% vs. previous year). The average passenger per movement figure decreased to 94.4 (-31.6% vs. previous year). The average seat load factor is at 58.5% (-25.0 percentage points vs. previous year).

In August 2020, a total of 21’098 tons of freight were transported at Zurich Airport. This corresponds to a decrease in freight volume of 40.5% compared to last year.

10.09.2020