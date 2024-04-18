Amsterdam Airport Schiphol reports record passenger numbers and increased flight activity in March 2024

In March 2024, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol witnessed a significant surge in passenger traffic and flight operations compared to the previous year. With 5.2 million passengers travelling to, from, or via Schiphol—an impressive 14% increase from 2023—the airport experienced heightened activity.

Notably, 3.1 million passengers departed from or arrived at Schiphol, while nearly 2.1 million passengers transferred through the airport. European destinations remained the most popular, attracting almost 3.7 million passengers, followed by intercontinental destinations which served approximately 1.6 million travellers. The United Kingdom emerged as the top destination, with Spain, Italy, the United States, and Turkey also seeing substantial traffic.

Flight activity soared with 38,223 flights recorded, marking a 15% increase from the previous year. Of these flights, 30,958 were directed towards European destinations, while 7,265 served intercontinental routes.

Cargo operations remained robust, with 1,363 cargo flights transporting a total volume of 136,492 tonnes—an increase of 12% compared to 2023. Schiphol’s thriving activity underscores its position as a key global aviation hub.