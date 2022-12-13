Airports in the Aena network recovered 96% of pre-pandemic passenger levels in November

- Over 17.6 million travellers passed through its facilities
- 162,535 aircraft were in operation and almost 90,000 tonnes of cargo were transported
Airports in the Aena network closed November 2022 with 17,612,948 passengers. This figure is 4 percentage points from pre-pandemic levels, meaning 96% of the traffic recorded in November 2019 has already been recovered.
In addition, 162,535 aircraft were in operation, which is equivalent to a recovery of 98.6% compared to 2019, while 89,854 tonnes of cargo were transported, representing a decrease of 12.9% compared to the same month of 2019.
Of the total number of travellers recorded in November, 17,533,381 were commercial passengers, of which 11,077,841 travelled on international flights, 6.4% less than in November 2019. Meanwhile, 6,455,540 passengers travelled on domestic flights, which is 0.1% less than before the pandemic.
In the cumulative period up to the penultimate month of 2022, a recovery of 87.9% of passenger traffic was reached compared to the same period of 2019.
From January to November 2022, 225,784,613 travellers passed through airports in the Aena network (12.1% less than in 2019), 2,057,885 aircraft movements were recorded (6.4% less than in 2019) and 915,356 tonnes of cargo were transported, which is 6% less than in the same period of 2019.
Passengers
Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the eleventh month of the year, with 4,451,603, representing a decrease of 6.9% compared to November 2019.
It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 3,243,779 (-11.7% compared to 2019); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 1,202,902 (+2.8%); Gran Canaria Airport, with 1,197,740 (+0.6%); Tenerife Sur Airport, with 1,063,065 (+8.3%); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 969,615 (-3.3%); Alicante-Elche Airport, with 905,852 (-3.1%); César Manrique-Lanzarote Airport, with 632,229 (+11.2%); Valencia Airport, with 588,357 (-5.1%); and Sevilla Airport, with 575,978 passengers, representing a decrease of 3.7% compared to the same month of 2019.
Operations
As for the number of aircraft in operation, the airport with the highest number in November was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with a total of 30,437 (-10.3% compared to 2019), followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 21,788 flights (-12.6%); Gran Canaria Airport, with 11,253 (+4.1%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 9,557 (+6.1%); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 9,050 (+2.7%); Tenerife Sur Airport, with 7,396 (+19.2%); and Alicante-Elche Airport, with 6,236 aircraft movements, representing a decrease of 6.5% compared to the same month of 2019.
Cargo
