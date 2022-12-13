Airports in the Aena network recovered 96% of pre-pandemic passenger levels in November

Over 17.6 million travellers passed through its facilities

162,535 aircraft were in operation and almost 90,000 tonnes of cargo were transported

Airports in the Aena network closed November 2022 with 17,612,948 passengers. This figure is 4 percentage points from pre-pandemic levels, meaning 96% of the traffic recorded in November 2019 has already been recovered.

In addition, 162,535 aircraft were in operation, which is equivalent to a recovery of 98.6% compared to 2019, while 89,854 tonnes of cargo were transported, representing a decrease of 12.9% compared to the same month of 2019.

Of the total number of travellers recorded in November, 17,533,381 were commercial passengers, of which 11,077,841 travelled on international flights, 6.4% less than in November 2019. Meanwhile, 6,455,540 passengers travelled on domestic flights, which is 0.1% less than before the pandemic.

In the cumulative period up to the penultimate month of 2022, a recovery of 87.9% of passenger traffic was reached compared to the same period of 2019.

From January to November 2022, 225,784,613 travellers passed through airports in the Aena network (12.1% less than in 2019), 2,057,885 aircraft movements were recorded (6.4% less than in 2019) and 915,356 tonnes of cargo were transported, which is 6% less than in the same period of 2019.

Passengers

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the eleventh month of the year, with 4,451,603, representing a decrease of 6.9% compared to November 2019.

It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 3,243,779 (-11.7% compared to 2019); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 1,202,902 (+2.8%); Gran Canaria Airport, with 1,197,740 (+0.6%); Tenerife Sur Airport, with 1,063,065 (+8.3%); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 969,615 (-3.3%); Alicante-Elche Airport, with 905,852 (-3.1%); César Manrique-Lanzarote Airport, with 632,229 (+11.2%); Valencia Airport, with 588,357 (-5.1%); and Sevilla Airport, with 575,978 passengers, representing a decrease of 3.7% compared to the same month of 2019.

Operations

As for the number of aircraft in operation, the airport with the highest number in November was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with a total of 30,437 (-10.3% compared to 2019), followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 21,788 flights (-12.6%); Gran Canaria Airport, with 11,253 (+4.1%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 9,557 (+6.1%); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 9,050 (+2.7%); Tenerife Sur Airport, with 7,396 (+19.2%); and Alicante-Elche Airport, with 6,236 aircraft movements, representing a decrease of 6.5% compared to the same month of 2019.

Cargo

Regarding the transport of cargo, the airport that recorded the highest volume of cargo in November was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with 51,948 tonnes, which is 2.4% less than in the same month of 2019. It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, which recorded 13,306 tonnes (-17.4% compared to 2019); Zaragoza Airport, with 11,524 tonnes (-44.9%), and Vitoria Airport, with 6,501 tonnes, which is 14.7% more than in the same month of 2019.

12 December 2022