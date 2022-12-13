ERA welcomes Ireland’s newest airline Emerald Airlines into membership

European Regions Airline Association (ERA) is pleased to announce new airline member, Irish operator Emerald Airlines. The carrier joins more than 55 other airline members from across the European network into membership.

Emerald Airlines, Ireland’s newest regional airline, is the exclusive operator of the Aer Lingus Regional services. Offering a range of solutions including franchise, wet lease and private charter flying, Emerald Airlines has a fleet of 14 ATR 72-600 aircraft and employs over 400 in its flight operations, M&E, ground handling and support teams. The airline operates Aer Lingus regional flights from Dublin and Belfast City Airport and in summer 2023 will fly more than 580 flights per week across 23 routes with a growing fleet of ATR 72-600 aircraft.

The ATR 72-600 forms the backbone of Emerald Airlines’ growing fleet. The ATR 72-600 is the latest generation of turboprop aircraft combining unmatched environmental and economic performance. The ATR 72-600 aircraft has a significant environmental advantage over regional jets and other turboprops emitting 40 per cent less CO 2 .

Montserrat Barriga, Director General, ERA, said: “I am delighted to welcome Emerald Airlines into ERA’s strong and expansive membership. Whilst it is Ireland’s newest regional carrier, the Emerald management team is made up of highly experienced aviation professionals with extensive worldwide aviation experience. The diversity of ERA’s airline membership ensures the collective voice of the association gains in strength with each new member. I look forward to working with Emerald and watching them grow their business further.”

Conor McCarthy, Founder and CEO of Emerald Airlines, said: “At Emerald Airlines we are providing safe and sustainable air connectivity between Ireland, the UK, and beyond, and so we are delighted to be joining the European Regions Airlines Association. We look forward to working alongside ERA and its other members to continue promoting the sustainable growth of the airline industry.”

13 December 2022