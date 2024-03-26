Aena to invest BRL 2 billion in expansion and modernisation of São Paulo’s Congonhas Airport

Aena, a Spanish airport operator, is investing BRL 2 billion (EUR 370 million) to expand and modernise São Paulo’s Congonhas Airport, the second busiest in Brazil. This project will significantly improve the airport’s capacity and passenger experience.

A new passenger terminal will double the size of the current one, allowing for 29.5 million passengers annually.

The expansion includes 19 boarding bridges (replacing the current 12) and a 215,000-square-metre apron for more aeroplanes.

Passengers will benefit from more commercial space with new shops, restaurants, and VIP lounges.

Sustainability is a focus, with a new electrical substation for clean energy, a water treatment station, and improved waste management.

The project is designed to respect the airport’s historical heritage areas.

This is Aena’s biggest international project, and construction is expected to begin this year and be completed by June 2028.