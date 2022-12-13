Icelandair adds Tel Aviv to 2023 network

From May 10th through to October 29th the airline will offer direct flights three times a week between Keflavik Airport and Tel Aviv, on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Flight time from Iceland is around seven hours.

Demand for flights between Tel Aviv and Iceland has been rapidly increasing and the new gateway also opens convenient connections between Tel Aviv and North America, via Iceland.

Tel Aviv is Israel’s second-largest city and offers visitors a mix of beautiful beaches, historical places, museums and galleries. The close proximity to popular destinations of Jerusalem, Jordan, Bethlehem and the Dead Sea will allow Icelanders and transatlantic tourists alike the opportunity to explore more of this beautiful area. The new route will also give Tel Aviv locals more travel options to be able to explore Iceland, and greater connectivity to the US.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO:

“Tel Aviv is an exciting new destination, a perfect fit to our business model and allows us to offer convenient connections between Israel and North America. It is also a great addition to the diverse destinations available for our home market, to and from Iceland, with an interesting mix of culture, history and sunny beaches.”