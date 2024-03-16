Aena airports in Spain break records for passenger and cargo traffic in February 2024

Aena airports in Spain achieved record-breaking numbers in February 2024, with over 19.2 million passengers and 95,490 tonnes of cargo transported. This marks an increase of 15.7% in passenger traffic and 18.6% in cargo compared to February 2023.

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest passenger numbers, followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat and Málaga-Costa del Sol.

Additionally, record movements were reported at various airports, with Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas leading in aircraft operations. Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas also led in cargo volume, followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Zaragoza, and Vitoria airports.

These achievements highlight the continued growth and significance of Spain’s airport network.