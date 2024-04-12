Aena network airports in Spain achieve record-breaking March 2024 figures

In March 2024, airports within the Aena network in Spain marked unprecedented milestones, with a remarkable surge in passenger and cargo volumes, setting new records for the month of March. This surge continued the positive trend observed since the beginning of the year and throughout the previous year, fueled by the inclusion of Easter Break in March 2024.

Key highlights include:

: The network recorded 191,378 aircraft movements, reflecting a 6% increase over the previous year. Several airports witnessed record-breaking movements, underlining the overall growth in air traffic. Cargo Transport: March saw the transportation of 106,012 tons of cargo, marking a substantial 9.8% rise from the previous year. Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport led in cargo volume, setting new records for cargo traffic.

These achievements extend beyond March, with the first quarter of 2024 witnessing remarkable growth in passenger numbers, aircraft movements, and cargo transport across Aena airports. Key airports such as Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, and Málaga-Costa del Sol saw significant increases in passenger traffic and operations, contributing to the overall success of the network.

In summary, March 2024 proved to be a historic month for the Aena network in Spain, with airports experiencing unprecedented levels of activity and setting new benchmarks for passenger and cargo volumes.