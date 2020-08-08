Wizz Air postpones Belgrade expansion until summer 2021

According to the EX-YU-Aviation portal, Wizz Air has cancelled plans to introduce nine new routes and to base one additional aircraft in Belgrade this year. The new routes to Lisbon, Barcelona, Friedrichshafen, Brussels South Charleroi, Cologne, Hamburg, Sandefjord, Milan and Turku will be launched the start of the 2021 summer season (28 March).

The decision to delay the expansion is due to a significant decline in bookings since the closure of the majority of the European Union’s external borders for Serbian nationals in mid-July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wizz Air had already postponed twice the launch of the nine new routes, first from 16 July to 17 August and later to 1 September.

Source: EX-YU Aviation News