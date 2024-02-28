Wizz Air introduces heightened competition on Brussels-Budapest route

Wizz Air will launch five weekly flights between Budapest, Hungary and Brussels, Belgium as from 17 June, signifying heightened competition with Brussels Airlines. The ultra low-cost airline already connects the Hungarian capital with Belgium via Charleroi Airport, located South of Brussels on a daily basis.

At 17:40, Wizz Air will depart Budapest, and via a short rotation in Brussels, passengers will be able to fly to Hungary at 20:25 (local time). The airline flies a mix of Airbus A320 and Airbus A321’s.

According to the Wizz Air website, the five weekly flights are scheduled until Sunday, 27 October, at the end of Summer season 2024.

Wizz Air adds extra capacity on the market, in light of Hungary’s upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union from July 2024 to December 2024.

A thoughtful member shared this information in the forums of Aviation24.be.