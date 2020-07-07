Two new destinations from Berlin Schönefeld: Wizz Air flies to Kharkiv (Ukraine) and Tirana (Albania)

The German capital region is getting two new destinations. Wizz Air now flies to Kharkiv in Ukraine. The Hungarian airline will fly directly from Berlin-Schönefeld twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, to the city in north-east Ukraine. Another new destination, Tirana, will be added on 15 July. There will be flights to Albania’s capital every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Both destinations are currently particularly interesting for business travellers and ethnic transport.

Prof. Dr. Ing. Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Chief Executive Officer of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH:

“Ukraine is an important trading partner for the region as well as an interesting tourist destination. The new connection to Kharkiv will further promote the economic, cultural and tourism exchange between the two countries. We are pleased that Wizz Air has decided to add a new destination to its flight plan at this time. This is a good and important sign for air traffic and for the Berlin airport location.”

Vladimir Vasilchenko, CEO of Kharkiv Airport:

“The start of the direct connection between Kharkiv and the German capital is a significant event for our airport and city. Berlin is one of our passengers’ most anticipated destinations. We are pleased that our cooperation with Wizz Air and Berlin’s airports has made the new route possible. We are convinced that the new route will be very popular with Kharkiv’s citizens and visitors.”

With a population of around 1.5 million inhabitants, Kharkiv is the second-largest city in Ukraine after Kiev. The modern industrial city is an important transport hub and cultural centre in the north-east of the country. Tirana is the capital of Albania and the country’s cultural, economic and political centre.