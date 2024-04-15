LOT Polish Airlines expands connectivity with new routes from Warsaw to Tirana

André Orban
LOT Polish Airlines, Poland’s national carrier, announces the launch of new flight routes connecting two of Warsaw’s airports to Tirana, the capital of Albania.

Passengers can now enjoy direct flights from both Warsaw Chopin Airport and Lotnisko Warszawa-Radom to Tirana, enhancing travel options between Poland and Albania. The new routes will be operational from June 16 to September 29, 2024, offering travellers convenient access to both destinations.

LOT Polish Airlines aims to strengthen connectivity and facilitate seamless travel experiences for passengers.

