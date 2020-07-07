SAS reopens seven international routes from Norway to the UK and major cities across Europe

As demand and interest in air travel across Europe returns, SAS is resuming flights on routes to many destinations. Restrictions are being relaxed on travel between Norway and England and elsewhere, and SAS is starting flights to London and Manchester.

SAS is also resuming flights on routes between Scandinavia and major cities across Europe, including Edinburgh, Dublin, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Zürich.

Further destinations from Norway, Sweden and Denmark will be added as demand returns.

New routes from mid-July:

OSL-FRA: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 16 July

OSL-DUS: Monday, Friday and Sunday from 17 July

OSL-ZRH: Saturday from 11 July, daily from 16 July

OSL-EDI: Thursday and Sunday from 23 July

OSL-LHR: Daily from 15 July

OSL-MAN: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 16 July

OSL-DUB: Wednesday and Sunday from 15 July

ARN-DUB: Thursday and Sunday from 16 July

ARN-ZRH: Daily except Tuesdays and Saturdays from 17 July

CPH-MAN: Monday and Friday from 17 July

Increase in frequency:

ARN-LHR: Increases from 7 to 10 departures a week from 17 July

CPH-LHR: Increases from 7 to 13 departures a week from 17 July

Here you can read more about SAS’ flight programme

July 6, 2020 12:58