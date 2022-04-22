Widerøe Signs a contract with De Havilland for life extension of the short-haul fleet

Widerøe will electrify the short-haul network in Norway and plans to phase in fossil-free aircraft from 2030. The agreement on life extension of the current short-haul fleet with the Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland, from 120,000 to 160,000 landings, will ensure that the airline can use the existing fleet in the Norwegian short-haul network until zero-emission technology is introduced. Concern had been expressed that the current aircraft fleet will need replacement before the new technology can be used. The agreement will ensure the continued operation of absolutely necessary public transport in District Norway until the change of technology and is good news for everyone who is concerned about a good transport offer throughout Norway.

“Investment in “new” aircraft with conventional technology will not be profitable with the current framework conditions, and the price of emissions will increase in the period up to 2030 through increased prices for emissions in both Norway and the EU. Everyone must contribute to cuts in emissions if we are to achieve the goals in the Paris Agreement, also from aviation, and Widerøe has chosen to take the lead with a clear decision that the existing short-haul fleet will be replaced with fossil-free technology with phasing in from 2030. means that we are guaranteed a good and safe transport offer until the new technology can be used. The agreement is therefore very good news for the climate, for the short-haul network and for people who live and work in District Norway,” says Stein Nilsen, CEO of Widerøe AS.

This is the second round of life extension that Widerøe is implementing. The first round has shown good results and is a testament to the robust quality that these workhorses have. The life extension is a comprehensive maintenance program where the aircraft have a number of major inspections performed and about twenty parts of the aircraft’s structure are replaced. The program has been developed by the aircraft manufacturer and approved by the countries’ respective aviation authorities. Widerøe is once again the first in the world to use this and is proud to be chosen as a “launch customer” this time as well.

Thursday, April 21, 2022