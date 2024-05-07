Norwegian Group’s summer programme launch sees 2.2 million passengers in April

In April, the Norwegian Group, including Norwegian and Widerøe, welcomed 2.2 million passengers, with Norwegian accounting for 1,892,362 passengers and Widerøe for 315,495 passengers.

Norwegian’s capacity increased by 18 percent compared to last April, operating an average of 81 aircraft. Despite challenges like ATC issues in Norwegian airspace, Norwegian’s CEO, Geir Karlsen, emphasised a 13 percent increase in passenger numbers compared to the previous year.

The group’s new routes, including destinations like Istanbul and Malaga, contributed to this growth. Widerøe also saw positive numbers, with increased capacity and a higher load factor. Karlsen expressed optimism about the summer programme, particularly highlighting expanded offerings in Denmark and Widerøe’s encouraging performance.