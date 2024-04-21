Emergency response at Bergen Airport: Widerøe plane lands safely despite cabin smoke

Emergency services rushed to Flesland Airport in Bergen after reports of smoke in the cabin of a Widerøe Dash 8-400 plane registered LN-WDT. The aircraft, which experienced engine problems shortly after takeoff for flight WF591 to Kristiansand, managed to land safely at 17:55 local time without damage despite the harrowing experience.

According to the main rescue centre for Southern Norway, smoke was observed from one of the engines, leading to the evacuation of all 58 people onboard (54 passengers and 4 crew), which were attended by the local authorities. Passenger Linn Kristine Haugen described the ordeal as dramatic and uncomfortable, praising the crew’s calm demeanour amid the panic. Some passengers claim to have observed flames.

Avinor, responsible for airport operations, now handles the incident. Widerøe’s communications manager confirmed the presence of smoke in the cabin and assured that passengers would receive necessary follow-up and rebooking for later flights.