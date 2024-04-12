[Pics] Widerøe’s maiden flight from Bergen, Norway, has landed at Brussels Airport

On March 12th, several Norwegian travel organisations, along with the airline Widerøe and the Norwegian Embassy in Brussels, organised a reception to showcase the tourism opportunities in Western and Northern Norway. These would become easily accessible following the inauguration of flights operated by Widerøe between Bergen and Brussels on April 12th.

The much-anticipated day arrived, marking Widerøe’s inaugural flight. The flight, operated by the Embraer E190-E2 registered as LN-WEB, touched down at Brussels Airport at 13:06, designated as flight WF1890. The arrival at gate A54 was greeted by Leon Verhallen, Director of Aviation Development at Brussels Airport, and Kristin Gaustad, Sales and Marketing Manager of Leisure Travel at Widerøe AS.

Following customary speeches, the ceremonial cutting of the cake and ribbon ensued. A buffet featuring both Belgian and Norwegian cuisine was offered to both arriving passengers and departing travellers.

The aircraft departed for Bergen at 14:24 as flight WF1891, amidst a water cannon salute from the Brussels Airport fire brigade.

Hereunder are some pictures of the event (© André Orban):