UPS launches new flight to connect East Midlands Airport to US & Ireland

The new flight path expands service to UK and Irish businesses

UPS has inaugurated a new flight, departing from the company’s Worldport air hub in Louisville, Kentucky in the United States. The flight serves Dublin and East Midlands Airport in the UK before returning to the US carrying healthcare and small package goods between the three countries.

The flight shows UPS’s commitment to the trade lane between the US and the UK. Export of goods to the US reached £168.3bn in 2022, with total UK exports accounting for 16.3% of trade.

Rick Fletcher, President, UPS UK, Ireland and Nordics, said: “This investment gives our customers in the UK and Ireland more choice and convenience when finding new markets. Our air network is a crucial tool for shippers, especially small and medium-sized businesses, that are looking to grow internationally.”

The Boeing 767 flight operates every weekday and presents new opportunities for transatlantic business for the UK and Irish companies operating in the US.

UPS is making a significant investment in its capabilities within the UK and Ireland and recently opened a new sortation and delivery centre in Telford. Its Dublin healthcare facility is also expected to open in early 2024.