One Air commences Boeing 747 freighter operations at East Midlands Airport

One Air, a British cargo airline, has initiated operations at East Midlands Airport (EMA), making it a regular hub for their Boeing 747-400 freighter services connecting Asia and Europe.

EMA’s advantageous features, including ample slots and fewer night flying restrictions, along with its supportive approach toward freighter operators, attracted One Air. The airline aims to support its clients in freight forwarding, logistics, and charter services to and from the UK.

One Air’s inaugural flight from Hong Kong to EMA carried a 105-tonne payload. EMA’s strategic location, offering one-stop connections to major cities globally, and its efficient cargo operation, supporting various industries, enhance its role as the UK’s foremost express air freight hub.

EMA’s Commercial Director expressed delight in welcoming One Air, emphasizing the partnership’s potential to further facilitate seamless trade in the UK.