Amsterdam Schiphol runway 18L-36R (Aalsmeerbaan) unavailable due to annual maintenance from 22 until 31 May

The Aalsmeerbaan Runway 18L-36R at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol will be closed for annual maintenance from May 22 to May 31. During this period, flights that usually use this runway will be redirected to other runways, including 06-24 (Kaagbaan), 18C-36C (Zwanenburgbaan), and 09-27 (Buitenveldertbaan).

The maintenance work includes restoring the asphalt and markings, checking cabling and electrics, cleaning or repairing lights, cutting grass, and inspecting the rainwater drainage system. The taxiways will also be inspected, and signage adjustments will be made.

Neighbours can contact the Local Community Contact Centre (BAS) for information and questions about air traffic and runway use. BAS provides details about runway use and serves as a point of contact for information and complaints.

Information about air traffic is available on the BAS and Schiphol websites, and the Notifly app provides real-time insight into current and expected air traffic. Schiphol also offers a newsletter to keep neighbours updated on relevant air traffic developments.