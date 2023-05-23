United Airlines expands role as Denver’s most flown airline

United Airlines has announced plans to expand its presence as the leading airline in Denver. The expansion includes adding 35 flights, six new routes, 12 gates, and three clubs, with the clubs in Concourse B set to become United’s largest in the world.

The airline will double the number of early morning departures and late evening arrivals, providing customers with more flexibility and options. The infrastructure investment includes the opening of 12 new gates in the A and B concourses by 2024, increasing United’s gate capacity at Denver International Airport to 90 gates, the highest among all airlines at the airport.

The expansion aims to accommodate the growing demand in Denver, which is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. United’s growth in Denver aligns with its United Next plan, focusing on increasing mainline flying and connecting to smaller destinations using regional aircraft. The airline will also introduce new non-stop flights to destinations such as San Juan, Montego Bay, Dayton, Greensboro, Lexington, and San Juan.

With this expansion, United will offer over 60,000 departing seats per day from Denver, the most in its history, and provide non-stop service to more than 150 destinations.

Additionally, United will open new United Club locations in Denver, including the largest club in its network, with a design inspired by the Colorado region.

The expansion in Denver reinforces United’s commitment to the city and its status as the largest private employer in Denver, with plans to hire more than 2,300 people in 2023 and a total of 50,000 people by 2026 across its network.