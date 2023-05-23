Geneva airport blocked Tuesday by climate activists

Over 100 climate activists participated in a protest at Geneva Airport, calling for a ban on private jets. The demonstration took place near the runway during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE), the largest private jet fair in Europe.

Some protesters even attached themselves to private jets on display. As a result of the protest, air traffic at the airport was suspended for one hour.

The activists, representing organizations such as Greenpeace, Stay Grounded Network, and Extinction Rebellion, aimed to draw attention to the environmental impact of private jets. They argue that private jets contribute significantly to carbon emissions and should be restricted.

In 2022, Switzerland recorded approximately 35,269 private jet flights, making it the sixth highest country in terms of private jet activity. Private flights are estimated to be five to 14 times more polluting per passenger than commercial flights and 50 times more polluting than trains. However, the private and business aviation industry emphasises the economic value and job creation associated with private flights.

Business aviation is responsible for 2% of all air transport CO2 emissions, which accounts for just over 2% of global CO2 emissions.