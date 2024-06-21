United Airlines flight makes emergency return after engine cowling incident

United Airlines flight UA325 bound for Denver was forced to return to Hartford Windsor Locks Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Connecticut shortly after departure due to losing part of the interior lining of its engine cowling.

The Airbus A320 registered N490UA landed safely one hour after takeoff. No injuries were reported. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) noted an “abnormal noise” and has launched an investigation.

This incident is part of a trend, with similar issues previously reported on Boeing aircraft earlier this year.