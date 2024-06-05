United Airlines flight from Brussels to Newark diverts to Dublin for disruptive passenger and medical case

United Airlines transatlantic flight UA998 from Brussels to New York/Newark on 3 June was diverted to Dublin Airport due to two separate incidents involving a disruptive passenger and a passenger with a suspected infectious disease.

The Boeing 787-10 registered N13018, carrying over 200 passengers, took off at 11:33 (UTC+2) and landed in Dublin at 12:37 local time (UTC+1), after which it was directed to a remote stand.

Police, ambulance officers, and Health Service Executive personnel attended the scene. Both the disruptive passenger and the ill passenger, along with a companion of the ill passenger, were removed from the aircraft.

After clearance from medical personnel, the flight resumed its journey to New York, departing at 18:20 local time and arriving at least five hours behind schedule. The normal operations of Dublin Airport were unaffected by this incident.