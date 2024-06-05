British Airways increases flights from Delhi to London Heathrow, from two to three daily flights

New Daily Flight Addition:

Effective Date : April 20, 2025

: April 20, 2025 Route : Delhi (DEL) to London Heathrow (LHR)

: Delhi (DEL) to London Heathrow (LHR) Aircraft : Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Cabin Classes : Club World, World Traveller Plus, World Traveller

Expanded Schedule:

Current Schedule : 56 flights per week across India Mumbai : Three daily flights Delhi : Two daily flights Chennai : One daily flight Bengaluru : One daily flight Hyderabad : One daily flight

Statements from British Airways:

Neil Chernoff, Chief Planning and Strategy Officer : Celebrates 100 years of British Airways’ service to India. Highlights the significance of the new flight, enhancing travel choices between India and London Heathrow. Emphasises the connection to British Airways’ extensive worldwide network of over 200 destinations.

: Moran Birger, Head of Sales Asia Pacific and Middle East : Reflects on the longstanding relationship and commitment to India. Focuses on customer satisfaction and the aim to elevate travel experiences. Looks forward to welcoming passengers on the new flights and continuing British Airways’ legacy of excellence.

Convenience for Passengers:

Arrival Timing : The new daily flight from Delhi will arrive at London Heathrow at a convenient time, facilitating smooth connections.

This expansion underscores British Airways’ commitment to enhancing connectivity between India and the UK, providing passengers with more options and improved travel experiences.