German Federal Police orders up to 44 H225 helicopters from Airbus

The German Ministry of the Interior has placed a record order for up to 44 H225 helicopters for its Federal Police. This order includes 38 confirmed helicopters with options for an additional six. The H225’s payload, range, and advanced systems make it a versatile aircraft, capable of performing a wide range of law enforcement and homeland security missions, including special forces transport, firefighting, and disaster relief. Deliveries are set to begin in 2029.

Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, expressed gratitude for Germany’s trust in the H225 family, highlighting the aircraft’s role in enhancing security and aiding citizens in need. He emphasized the continuous improvements made to the H225, ensuring it remains one of the most advanced helicopters on the market for years to come.

The H225 will replace the H155 and AS332 helicopters that have served the German Federal Police for over 20 years, facilitating a smooth transition for pilots and maintenance crews. The contract also includes training and spare part packages.

The helicopter’s new mission and communication system ensures improved situational awareness and seamless data transmission among police forces. Enhanced safety features include an improved main gearbox and an extended health and usage monitoring system, which also help to reduce costs. The H225, with a maximum takeoff weight of 11,160 kg, offers a range of over 832 kilometers (1,107 km with external fuel tanks) and an unmatched external payload capacity of 4,750 kg, crucial for missions like disaster relief and firefighting. Airbus aims for the H225 to fly with 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel by 2030, as demonstrated at ILA Berlin 2022.

The German Bundespolizei operates 94 Airbus helicopters, ranging from the single-engine H120 used for pilot training to over 40 twin-engine H135 helicopters for various missions, including emergency medical services on behalf of the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance. The partnership with Airbus began in 1962, with the Bundespolizei’s operation of the Alouette II.

The H225, the latest member of Airbus Helicopters’ Super Puma family, boasts the industry’s best range, speed, payload, and reliability in the 11-tonne twin-engine category. With over 6 million flight hours in all-weather conditions globally, the H225 is equipped with state-of-the-art electronic instruments and an advanced autopilot system. It offers exceptional endurance and cruise speed and can be customized for various roles.