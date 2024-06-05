Lufthansa’s winter intercontinental highlights from Munich: back to South America

Lufthansa is bringing a series of exciting updates to its winter flight schedule from Munich, including the return of direct flights to South America, year-round service to Vancouver, the introduction of the new Allegris cabin interior on additional routes, and the deployment of the Airbus A380 on select intercontinental routes.

Return to South America

Munich to Sao Paulo : Starting December 9, Lufthansa will resume its direct flights to Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Airbus A350 will operate this route three times a week: Days : Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays Flight LH504 : Departs Munich at 11:45 a.m., arrives in Sao Paulo at 8:15 p.m. local time.

Year-round service to Vancouver

Munich to Vancouver : Lufthansa will now provide year-round service to Vancouver, Canada. This extension will continue through the winter season: Days : Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays Flight LH476 : Departs Munich at 12:20 p.m., arrives in Vancouver at 1:50 p.m. local time.

Allegris Cabin Interior

Lufthansa’s new Allegris cabin interior, known for its enhanced comfort and modern amenities, will be available on additional routes during the winter schedule:

Current Destinations : Shanghai and San Francisco (starting in summer).

: Shanghai and San Francisco (starting in summer). New Winter Destinations: Bangalore, India, and Cape Town, South Africa.

Airbus A380 Destinations

The iconic Airbus A380, known for its spacious two-deck configuration, will continue to captivate travelers on the following routes from Munich:

Bangkok, Thailand

Delhi, India

Los Angeles, USA

Additional Winter Long-Haul Destinations

The Airbus A350 will also serve the following destinations introduced in the summer, extending their availability into the winter:

Johannesburg, South Africa

Seattle, USA

Lufthansa’s winter schedule from Munich promises to offer diverse and comfortable travel options to passengers, ensuring they can explore a variety of global destinations with enhanced services and modern amenities.