Lufthansa’s winter intercontinental highlights from Munich: back to South America

Lufthansa is bringing a series of exciting updates to its winter flight schedule from Munich, including the return of direct flights to South America, year-round service to Vancouver, the introduction of the new Allegris cabin interior on additional routes, and the deployment of the Airbus A380 on select intercontinental routes.

Return to South America

  • Munich to Sao Paulo: Starting December 9, Lufthansa will resume its direct flights to Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Airbus A350 will operate this route three times a week:
    • Days: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
    • Flight LH504: Departs Munich at 11:45 a.m., arrives in Sao Paulo at 8:15 p.m. local time.

Year-round service to Vancouver

  • Munich to Vancouver: Lufthansa will now provide year-round service to Vancouver, Canada. This extension will continue through the winter season:
    • Days: Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays
    • Flight LH476: Departs Munich at 12:20 p.m., arrives in Vancouver at 1:50 p.m. local time.

Allegris Cabin Interior

Lufthansa’s new Allegris cabin interior, known for its enhanced comfort and modern amenities, will be available on additional routes during the winter schedule:

  • Current Destinations: Shanghai and San Francisco (starting in summer).
  • New Winter Destinations: Bangalore, India, and Cape Town, South Africa.

Airbus A380 Destinations

The iconic Airbus A380, known for its spacious two-deck configuration, will continue to captivate travelers on the following routes from Munich:

  • Bangkok, Thailand
  • Delhi, India
  • Los Angeles, USA

Additional Winter Long-Haul Destinations

The Airbus A350 will also serve the following destinations introduced in the summer, extending their availability into the winter:

  • Johannesburg, South Africa
  • Seattle, USA

Lufthansa’s winter schedule from Munich promises to offer diverse and comfortable travel options to passengers, ensuring they can explore a variety of global destinations with enhanced services and modern amenities.

