Lufthansa’s winter intercontinental highlights from Munich: back to South America

Lufthansa is bringing a series of exciting updates to its winter flight schedule from Munich, including the return of direct flights to South America, year-round service to Vancouver, the introduction of the new Allegris cabin interior on additional routes, and the deployment of the Airbus A380 on select intercontinental routes.
Return to South America
- Munich to Sao Paulo: Starting December 9, Lufthansa will resume its direct flights to Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Airbus A350 will operate this route three times a week:
- Days: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
- Flight LH504: Departs Munich at 11:45 a.m., arrives in Sao Paulo at 8:15 p.m. local time.
Year-round service to Vancouver
- Munich to Vancouver: Lufthansa will now provide year-round service to Vancouver, Canada. This extension will continue through the winter season:
- Days: Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays
- Flight LH476: Departs Munich at 12:20 p.m., arrives in Vancouver at 1:50 p.m. local time.
Allegris Cabin Interior
Lufthansa’s new Allegris cabin interior, known for its enhanced comfort and modern amenities, will be available on additional routes during the winter schedule:
- Current Destinations: Shanghai and San Francisco (starting in summer).
- New Winter Destinations: Bangalore, India, and Cape Town, South Africa.
Airbus A380 Destinations
The iconic Airbus A380, known for its spacious two-deck configuration, will continue to captivate travelers on the following routes from Munich:
- Bangkok, Thailand
- Delhi, India
- Los Angeles, USA
Additional Winter Long-Haul Destinations
The Airbus A350 will also serve the following destinations introduced in the summer, extending their availability into the winter:
- Johannesburg, South Africa
- Seattle, USA
Lufthansa’s winter schedule from Munich promises to offer diverse and comfortable travel options to passengers, ensuring they can explore a variety of global destinations with enhanced services and modern amenities.