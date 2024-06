In May 2024, Airbus registered 27 gross orders and delivered 53 aircraft

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of May 2024 have been published as below.

May 2024 deliveries: 53 deliveries to 34 customers [1 A220-100 to Air Lease Corp for ITA Airways, 5 A220-300 (1 to Jet Blue Airways, lessor Azorra for Breeze Airways, Delta Air Lines, Air France, lessor NAS Aviation Services for Air Transat), 19 A320neo (2 to easyJet, FlyNAS and Spirit Airlines, and 1 to IndiGo, Wizz Air, lessor Avolon for FlyArystan, Lufthansa for Eurowings, lessor AerCap for Aegean Airlines, lessor CALC for Air India, JetSmart Chile, SAS, Azul, ANA for Peach, ICBC Leasing for China Southern Airlines, Accipiter for Sky Express and NAS Aviation Service for Transavia), 22 A321neo (2 to United Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Wizz Air, Delta Air Lines, 1 to Gulf Air, Air Lease Corp for ITA Airways, IndiGo, lessor Avolon for LATAM Airlines Brasil, lessor CALC for China Southern Airlines, Jet2, JetBlue Airways, Pegasus Airlines, Air Lease Corp for Transavia, Aegean Airlines, Air Lease Corp for LATAM Airlines, NAS Aviation Service for Transavia, Qantas Airways for JetStar, lessor AerCap for LATAM Airlines), 2 A330-900 (to NAS Aviation Services for ITA Airways and to Condor), 3 A350-900 (to Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa and NAS Aviation Services for Air France) and 1 A350-1000 to Virgin Atlantic Airways.

May 2024 gross orders: 27 (7 A321neo to Nordic Aviation Capital, 20 A330-900 to undisclosed customer)



2024 deliveries to date: 256 deliveries to 58 customers