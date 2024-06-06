EU updates Air Safety List: New additions and comprehensive overview

What is the EU Air Safety List?

The EU Air Safety List (ASL) identifies air carriers that do not meet international safety standards. Carriers on this list are banned from operating to, within, and from the EU, including overflights. The list serves to warn the public about safety concerns and pressures countries to improve their aviation safety oversight.

Current Carriers on the EU Air Safety List

As of the 44th update in May 2024, the ASL includes 128 airlines:

100 airlines from 15 countries with inadequate safety oversight (Afghanistan, Angola (except two airlines), Armenia, Congo (Brazzaville), Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Libya, Nepal, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, and Sudan).

from 15 countries with inadequate safety oversight (Afghanistan, Angola (except two airlines), Armenia, Congo (Brazzaville), Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Libya, Nepal, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, and Sudan). 28 airlines based on identified safety deficiencies, including 22 from Russia and six from other countries: Air Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe), Avior Airlines (Venezuela), Blue Wing Airlines (Suriname), Iran Aseman Airlines (Iran), Fly Baghdad (Iraq), and Iraqi Airways (Iraq).

based on identified safety deficiencies, including 22 from Russia and six from other countries: Air Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe), Avior Airlines (Venezuela), Blue Wing Airlines (Suriname), Iran Aseman Airlines (Iran), Fly Baghdad (Iraq), and Iraqi Airways (Iraq). Two airlines subject to operational restrictions: Iran Air (Iran) and Air Koryo (North Korea).

Update Responsibility and Procedure

The European Commission, supported by the EU Air Safety Committee (ASC) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), updates the ASL. Information from ICAO, the US FAA, EASA, SAFA, and TCO reports, as well as EU Member States, is used for assessments. Proposals are reviewed by the ASC, the European Parliament, and the EU Council before final adoption.

Applicability of the Rules

The ASL applies to all commercial air transport carriers, both EU and non-EU, but not to private or non-commercial flights.

Update Frequency

The ASL can be updated as needed, typically two or three times a year, with emergency procedures available for urgent cases.

Removal from the List

Airlines can request removal from the ASL by demonstrating compliance with international safety standards. This involves providing evidence, attending meetings, and possibly undergoing on-site inspections and hearings. If the safety oversight issues are systemic, the country must address these before any carrier can be delisted.

For further details, refer to the latest ASL update and the comprehensive procedure for evaluation and removal from the list.