Brussels Airlines joins the BAGTAG platform to introduce electronic bag tags

Brussels Airlines has partnered with BAGTAG to launch electronic bag tags, enabling passengers to check in and tag their bags using their smartphones. This innovation aims to revolutionize the check-in process, offering a seamless and efficient experience from home, hotels, or any location, eliminating the need for traditional paper tags.

BAGTAG passenger solution

The BAGTAG platform allows passengers to upload their flight information and generate an electronic tag through the BAGTAG app. This tag can be attached to luggage and scanned at the airport, bypassing traditional paper tags. This system helps passengers skip queues at check-in and proceed directly to the bag drop area, saving time, reducing paper usage, and enhancing comfort.

Commitment to convenience

Brussels Airlines emphasizes their commitment to providing an improved travel experience with faster and more convenient check-in processes. The airline’s integration with BAGTAG means passengers can now use electronic bag tags via the BAGTAG app or BagID app. They can check-in their baggage digitally with various electronic tags, including first and second generation BAGTAGs, BagID tags, and RIMOWA eTags.

Innovation milestone

This launch marks a significant step in Brussels Airlines’ use of technology to enhance customer experience. Extensive testing at Brussels Airport confirmed the system’s compatibility with existing baggage handling systems, ensuring a smooth transition to the new technology.

Jasper Quak, Managing Director of BAGTAG, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting the convenience and efficiency it brings to Brussels Airlines passengers.

How to use electronic bag tags

Check-In: Check in for your Brussels Airlines flight via online check-in or the Brussels Airlines app. Download the App: Download the BAGTAG or BagID app to your smartphone. BAGTAG for Android / iOS

BagID for Android / iOS Generate Tag: Open the app and follow the manufacturer’s instructions to generate and attach your electronic bag tag.

Upon arrival at the airport, simply drop off your baggage at self-service or Fast Bag Drop machines, ensuring a quick and hassle-free experience.