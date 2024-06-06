Boeing Starliner mission encounters new issues (helium leaks) en route to ISS

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, launched atop an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, has encountered several issues while on its way to the International Space Station (ISS), according to NASA.
Key Issues Encountered:
- Thruster Failures:
- Four of the reaction control system thrusters failed during a planned test of the spacecraft’s manual flight control capability.
- The crew managed to get two of the thrusters operational again.
- These thrusters, located on the service module, are crucial for fine-tuned trajectory adjustments.
- Helium Leaks:
- Three helium leaks have been identified. One was known before launch and deemed manageable.
- Two additional leaks were discovered after reaching orbit.
- Helium is used to fire the spacecraft thrusters and is non-combustible and non-toxic.
Despite these issues, mission managers have confirmed that Starliner maintains sufficient helium reserves, and the leaks are not a safety concern for the crew, vehicle, or mission.
Adjusted Docking Schedule:
- Initially expected to dock at 12:15 ET, Starliner’s docking was rescheduled to a window between 13:33 and 14:19 ET (UTC-4).
- The spacecraft maintained a safe distance of about 250 metres from the ISS until it was deemed “orbit-safe.”
Crew’s Response and Safety:
- Astronauts Butch Willmore and Suni Williams were instructed to close two valves due to the helium leaks.
- The crew was assured of their safety and told to rest while ground teams continued troubleshooting.
Timeline and Impact:
- The astronauts are expected to spend about eight days aboard the ISS, though this may change depending on the resolution of the helium leaks.
- The earliest potential landing date is June 14, with mission objectives taking precedence over the timeline.
This mission represents a significant step for Boeing and NASA in expanding crewed spaceflight capabilities and demonstrates resilience and problem-solving in addressing unexpected challenges during space missions.