Boeing Starliner mission encounters new issues (helium leaks) en route to ISS

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, launched atop an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, has encountered several issues while on its way to the International Space Station (ISS), according to NASA.

Key Issues Encountered:

Thruster Failures: Four of the reaction control system thrusters failed during a planned test of the spacecraft’s manual flight control capability.

The crew managed to get two of the thrusters operational again.

These thrusters, located on the service module, are crucial for fine-tuned trajectory adjustments. Helium Leaks: Three helium leaks have been identified. One was known before launch and deemed manageable.

Two additional leaks were discovered after reaching orbit.

Helium is used to fire the spacecraft thrusters and is non-combustible and non-toxic.

Despite these issues, mission managers have confirmed that Starliner maintains sufficient helium reserves, and the leaks are not a safety concern for the crew, vehicle, or mission.

Adjusted Docking Schedule:

Initially expected to dock at 12:15 ET, Starliner’s docking was rescheduled to a window between 13:33 and 14:19 ET (UTC-4).

The spacecraft maintained a safe distance of about 250 metres from the ISS until it was deemed “orbit-safe.”

Crew’s Response and Safety:

Astronauts Butch Willmore and Suni Williams were instructed to close two valves due to the helium leaks.

The crew was assured of their safety and told to rest while ground teams continued troubleshooting.

Timeline and Impact:

The astronauts are expected to spend about eight days aboard the ISS, though this may change depending on the resolution of the helium leaks.

The earliest potential landing date is June 14, with mission objectives taking precedence over the timeline.

This mission represents a significant step for Boeing and NASA in expanding crewed spaceflight capabilities and demonstrates resilience and problem-solving in addressing unexpected challenges during space missions.