Norwegian launches two new direct routes from Tromsø, Norway: Brussels and Stockholm

Two new direct routes from Tromsø, Norway to Stockholm, Sweden and Brussels in Belgium will be launched as part of the airline’s winter schedule for 2024-2025. These routes will begin on October 31, 2024, and will continue until April 20, 2025, with flights operating twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

With the addition of these routes, Norwegian will offer a total of seven international destinations from Tromsø. Magnus Thome Maursund, Norwegian’s Chief Commercial Officer, stated that Tromsø has become a popular destination for European tourists, particularly for those seeking the Northern Lights and beautiful natural landscapes. He also noted that this expansion provides more travel options for residents of Northern Norway looking to visit European cities.

In addition to the new routes to Stockholm and Brussels, Norwegian will maintain its direct flights from Tromsø to Berlin, Paris, Milan/Bergamo, London, and Copenhagen, as well as domestic routes to Alta, Kirkenes, and Longyearbyen during the winter season. The winter program, which runs from late October to late March, includes a total of 78 destinations with over 190 routes.