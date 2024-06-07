Emirates and Condor announce codeshare partnership starting October 2024

Emirates and Condor have signed a reciprocal codeshare partnership set to begin in October 2024, pending government approvals. This agreement will provide Emirates customers with seamless connections on Condor flights via Germany to popular destinations like Majorca, the Canary Islands, and various points in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean.

Condor will place its “DE” marketing code on Emirates flights beyond Dubai, offering new travel options for Condor customers to destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and the Indian subcontinent. This codeshare coincides with Condor’s new Berlin-Dubai route launch in October.

The agreement was signed by Adnan Kazim, Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Peter Gerber, CEO of Condor, at the IATA Annual General Meeting in Dubai.

Adnan Kazim expressed pleasure in strengthening the partnership, highlighting the enhanced access and connection opportunities for Condor customers. Peter Gerber emphasized the strategic importance of partnering with Emirates, noting the improved connectivity and comfort for their guests.

The partnership builds on a November 2023 interline agreement that enhanced connectivity on 70 routes operated by both airlines. Tickets can be booked through the airlines’ websites, online travel agencies, and major GDSs via travel agents.