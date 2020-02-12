TUI fly Belgium to launch route from Basel to Marrakesh during Summer 2020

The flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Fridays with a Boeing 737-800.

From April 6, 2020, the TUI Group subsidiary TUI fly Belgium will fly to Marrakesh twice a week during the summer season, until the end of October. The two flights are operated on Tuesdays and Fridays with a Boeing 737-800. Departure at Euroairport in Basel is at 19:40, with arrival in Marrakesh at 22:00.

So far, these flights were offered from Strasbourg. TUI fly Belgium is now competing directly at Euroairport with Easyjet, which also serves the Moroccan city several times a week non-stop.

Source: AboutTravel (German)