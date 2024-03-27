TUIfly Nelgium named its second Embraer E195-E2 “Brussels” in a ceremony at Brussels Airport

On 27 March, TUIfly Belgium invited the press and a few guests to its Brussels headquarters for the naming ceremony of its second Embraer E195-E2 registered OO-ETA.

All three aircraft of the type have been delivered, but this is only the second one to receive its name “Brussels” after the first one (OO-ETB) got the name “Flanders” at Antwerp Airport on 19 June 2023. The third one (OO-ETC) already sports the name “Wallonia” but should still be christened.

Today’s ceremony took place in TUI fly Belgium hangar 40 at Brussels Airport, in the presence of Minister-President of the Brussels Region Rudy Vervoort and the Mayor of Brussels Philippe Close, who both launched the baptismal water on the plane. Elie Bruyninckx, CEO of the TUI Western Region, was also present to welcome them.