After eight weeks of intensive work on runways and taxiways, Ostend-Bruges Airport will reopen its doors to passengers on Friday. TUI fly Belgium immediately gets off to a strong start.

The leisure airline operates flights to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Mallorca, Alicante and Malaga on Friday. TUI fly Belgium immediately launches the summer offer, with no fewer than fourteen destinations for travellers to choose from.

The reopening of the airport coincides with the start of the Easter holidays.