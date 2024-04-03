Brussels Airport and TUIfly Belgium pioneer sustainable taxiing with Taxibot trial

Brussels Airport and TUIfly Belgium have embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to trial the Taxibot, a semi-autonomous aircraft towing system, as part of the Stargate programme aimed at fostering greener aviation.

This innovative solution, running on biodiesel, aims to reduce environmental impact by eliminating the need for aircraft engines during taxiing. The collaboration marks a significant step towards more sustainable airport operations, with Brussels Airport being the first in Belgium to test this technology.

The Taxibot trial, conducted in partnership with TUI Fly, underscores the commitment of both entities to explore innovative solutions for greener aviation.