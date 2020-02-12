Royal Schiphol Group announces redevelopment of its affiliate Terminal 4 at New York JFK Airport

JFK International Air Terminal (JFKIAT), the operator of Terminal 4 at JFK International Airport in New York, reached an agreement on key terms with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Delta Air Lines to expand and redevelop Terminal 4. JFKIAT’s managing member is Schiphol USA Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Royal Schiphol Group.

Royal Schiphol Group is delighted to contribute to the redevelopment of Terminal 4. It fits in its international strategy and ambition as it strengthens the financial position and expertise of the Group. The involvement at Terminal 4 brings benefits across the Group and in the Netherlands. Locally, this expansion brings significant operational benefits to Delta Air Lines and their SkyTeam partners including KLM.

The project is part of a complete transformation of JFK International Airport that was announced by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York in 2017. Delta Airlines will consolidate all of its operations at JFK Airport to Terminal 4, thereby allowing Delta and (SkyTeam) partners to offer connecting customers a seamless travel experience.

As part of the project, 16 domestic narrow-body gates will be added by extending Concourse A, the existing terminal will receive a state-of-the-art renovation, and the road frontage will be redesigned and improved. The 16-gate expansion will replace the 10 gates currently used by Delta at Terminal 2.

