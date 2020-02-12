An airBaltic Airbus A220-300 from Riga to Malaga diverts to Bordeaux after engine shutdown

This morning (12 February), an airBaltic Airbus 220-300 registered YL-AAU operating flight BT677 from Riga, Letland, to Malaga, Spain, suffered a left engine shutdown while approaching the Spanish border over France.

In accordance with standard procedures, the pilots decided to land at the nearest large airport and diverted to Bordeaux.

airBaltic is organising a ferry flight to Bordeaux (BT9801 operated by Airbus A220-300 YL-AAV) to pick up the stranded passengers and bring them to their final destination Malaga. This aircraft will also operate return flight BT678 from Malaga to Riga.

⚠️ Incident grave @Airbus #A220 immatriculé YL-AAU exploité par @airBaltic survenu ce matin / défaillance technique moteur gauche en croisière pendant un vol Riga > Malaga & deroutement à #Bordeaux / @BEA_Aero sera sur place cet après-midi. (image d’illustration) pic.twitter.com/JIdTR17Kyh — BEA ✈️ 🚁🛩 🇫🇷 (@BEA_Aero) February 12, 2020