An airBaltic Airbus A220-300 from Riga to Malaga diverts to Bordeaux after engine shutdown

By
André Orban
-
0
122

This morning (12 February), an airBaltic Airbus 220-300 registered YL-AAU operating flight BT677 from Riga, Letland, to Malaga, Spain, suffered a left engine shutdown while approaching the Spanish border over France.

In accordance with standard procedures, the pilots decided to land at the nearest large airport and diverted to Bordeaux.

airBaltic is organising a ferry flight to Bordeaux (BT9801 operated by Airbus A220-300 YL-AAV)  to pick up the stranded passengers and bring them to their final destination Malaga. This aircraft will also operate return flight BT678 from Malaga to Riga.

Forum discussion: https://www.aviation24.be/forums/viewtopic.php?f=7&t=67809#p392265

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.