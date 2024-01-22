TUI Belgium aims to hire 360 new team members

TUI Belgium, the country’s largest travel organization, is actively recruiting for 360 positions across various departments. The vacancies include flight attendants for TUI fly, students for the pilot academy, and travel agents. Successful candidates will undergo a specialized training program tailored to the tourism sector, which includes language courses.

TUI fly Opportunities

TUI fly, the airline under TUI Belgium, is looking to fill 318 positions, including 246 flight attendants primarily based at Zaventem. The airline also offers 72 positions for students. The allure of welcoming passengers with a smile, serving them, and landing at sunny destinations continues to make the role of a flight attendant a dream job for many. Selected candidates undergo a 6 to 8-week theoretical and practical training, receiving payment from day one. TUI fly provides a minimum 7-month contract due to the seasonal nature of many destinations, ensuring a guaranteed period of 3 years.

Proficiency in English and at least one of the country’s languages is a requirement. TUI fly has developed a project to enhance cabin crew members’ language skills, including an intensive aviation communication-focused course.

TUI Pilot Academy

Established in 2017, TUI’s Pilot Academy in Belgium is unique, offering young individuals the opportunity to fulfill their dream of becoming a pilot. This year, the airline is recruiting 15 students for a 19-month training program to become First Officers (copilots). The cost of the program is attractive, up to 50% less than other flight schools, as TUI manages all aspects internally, from IT infrastructure to training equipment. The course, starting in September, is conducted by TUI instructors, active pilots with teaching qualifications. Fluency in English is a prerequisite.

Open days are scheduled for February 7th and March 23rd at the airline’s Zaventem offices, providing interested individuals with practical information and the opportunity to interact with instructors and current students.

TUI Travel Agency Positions

TUI is also on the lookout for 27 travel agents to join its network of 103 agencies in Belgium, spread across various locations in Vlaanderen and Brussels. Key qualities for these positions include customer orientation, flexibility, and hospitality. Candidates must have at least a secondary education diploma, and TUI provides training for new travel agent colleagues with contracts for an indefinite duration.