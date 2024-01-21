Perth Airport, Australia, says Ni Hao to China Eastern Airlines

Perth Airport is set to welcome China Eastern Airlines for a four-week seasonal trial over the Chinese New Year period. The trial will feature three non-stop flights per week between Perth and Shanghai Pudong International Airport from January 19 to February 17, 2024.

The initiative is the result of negotiations involving Perth Airport, Tourism WA, and the State Government. The Chief Operating Officer, Scott Woodward, expressed optimism about the trial’s potential to boost Western Australia’s economy, particularly in areas like fresh produce, business, and leisure tourism.

The direct link aims to enhance connectivity between Western Australia and China, fostering a strong partnership with China Eastern Airlines for possible year-round services in the future. The A330-200 aircraft will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays during the trial period.